PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Up 351.6% in March

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, an increase of 351.6% from the March 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

PT Astra International Tbk stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.94. 12,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,191. PT Astra International Tbk has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.85.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PT Astra International Tbk from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

