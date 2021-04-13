PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Trading 0.5% Higher

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.21 and last traded at $14.06. 12,345 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 689% from the average session volume of 1,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and distributes cement in Indonesia and internationally. The company is also involved in limestone and clay mining; cement bag and material manufacturing; industrial real estate development and building rental; ready mix concrete production; and mining, trading, transportation, and construction activities.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.