Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) Short Interest Down 73.7% in March

Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Public Company Management stock remained flat at $$0.33 during trading on Tuesday. 26,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,572. Public Company Management has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29.

About Public Company Management

Public Company Management Corporation (PCMC), through its subsidiaries, provides management consulting and regulatory compliance services in the United States and Canada. It provides management consulting services and advice to private company clients seeking to register and self distribute their own securities in a public offering without an underwriter, and obtain a listing and have their securities quoted and traded.

