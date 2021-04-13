Public Mint Trading Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001580 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Public Mint has a total market cap of $17.55 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00057177 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00005984 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000300 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 244.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

