Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.25

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.25 and last traded at $62.16, with a volume of 100331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.01.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

