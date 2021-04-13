Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Raised to $269.00 at Truist

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price increased by analysts at Truist from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Public Storage stock traded up $6.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.95. The stock had a trading volume of 815,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $172.11 and a fifty-two week high of $267.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $383,136,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,211,000 after acquiring an additional 689,548 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,362,000 after acquiring an additional 547,018 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $120,335,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 383,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,524,000 after acquiring an additional 280,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

