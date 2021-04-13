Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 441.0% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PUBGY stock opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.05. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $15.68.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oddo Bhf cut Publicis Groupe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

