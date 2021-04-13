PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.57% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PUBM. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.
PUBM stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,629. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $76.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.84.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $19,590,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $11,422,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $7,969,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $5,346,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $4,096,000.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.
