PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PUBM. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

PUBM stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,629. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $76.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.84.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. PubMatic’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $19,590,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $11,422,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $7,969,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $5,346,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $4,096,000.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.

