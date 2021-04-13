Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 26,427 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 255,954 shares.The stock last traded at $43.07 and had previously closed at $43.48.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUNG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.81.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $228,529.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,481.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $28,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,988,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,881,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 659,797 shares of company stock worth $28,806,529.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

