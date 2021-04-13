Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Short Interest Update

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 455.6% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

PUMSY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Puma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Puma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PUMSY opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. Puma has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.