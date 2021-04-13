Pundi X Hits 24 Hour Volume of $858.99 Million (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pundi X has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00056127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00019758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00087116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.23 or 0.00625441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00032280 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00038286 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X is a coin. It was first traded on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

