Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s current price.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.24.

Shares of PSTG stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,190,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.31. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,288. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

