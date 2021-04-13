PutinCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $330.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 30.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 13th. PutinCoin has a market cap of $378,582.30 and approximately $330.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 37.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,773.81 or 1.00101099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00039879 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00010018 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.58 or 0.00124906 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001095 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00005849 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.