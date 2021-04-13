PWR Coin Trading Down 49.2% Over Last 7 Days (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 90.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One PWR Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded 49.2% lower against the US dollar. PWR Coin has a market cap of $223,187.20 and $6.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PWR Coin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,484.95 or 1.00012084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00037731 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00010167 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.90 or 0.00470872 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.63 or 0.00311332 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $471.76 or 0.00743193 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.37 or 0.00126613 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003925 BTC.

PWR Coin Coin Profile

PWR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PWR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PWR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.