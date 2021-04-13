Pzena Investment Management (PZN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.86 million for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Shares of NYSE PZN opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $767.92 million, a PE ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pzena Investment Management has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Pzena Investment Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Pzena Investment Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

