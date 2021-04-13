Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ally Financial Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ally Financial in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Ally Financial from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.27.

Shares of ALLY opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.18. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $48.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,626 shares of company stock worth $2,358,517. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP increased its stake in Ally Financial by 468.0% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,480,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,247 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ally Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 496,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ally Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 683,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Ally Financial by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 196,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 25,587 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

