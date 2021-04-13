Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Santander Consumer USA in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average of $23.30. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $30.22.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 37,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,806,000 after buying an additional 2,498,737 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $927,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

