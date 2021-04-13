Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Carlyle Group Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for The Carlyle Group in a report issued on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

NASDAQ CG opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $38.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,058.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 33.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,950,177.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,909,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,406,681.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $107,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,137,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock valued at $121,498,912 in the last three months.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

