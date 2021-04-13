Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ares Management in a research note issued on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ares Management’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

Ares Management stock opened at $55.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 102.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $59.17.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.57%.

In related news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 95,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $4,847,742.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 197,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,923 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

