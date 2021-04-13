Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Eni S.p.A. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ENI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ENI’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on E. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank raised ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.06. ENI has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $25.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of E. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 502.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the third quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

About ENI

