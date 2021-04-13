Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.36.

NYSE ICE opened at $117.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $119.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.02%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,549,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,236 shares of company stock worth $3,506,057. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.7% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.