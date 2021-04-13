Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for KKR & Co. Inc. in a report issued on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KKR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.21.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $52.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day moving average of $41.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.34%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,779.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

