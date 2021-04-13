Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Redwood Trust, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Redwood Trust in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 40.51%.

In related news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Redwood Trust by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 35,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 169,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.