Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for EZCORP, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:EZPW)

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for EZCORP in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $178.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.48. EZCORP has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $297.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 171,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,796,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after acquiring an additional 83,893 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

