Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Raised by Analyst

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for The RMR Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $156.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.20 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research started coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.16. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,194,000 after buying an additional 31,828 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 714,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 409,183 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 527,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,359,000 after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 366,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 284,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

