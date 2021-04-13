Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Cimarex Energy Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Cimarex Energy in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XEC. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $61.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average is $42.93. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Insiders sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 27,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 160,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 46,514 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

