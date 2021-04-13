Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Repsol, S.A. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Repsol in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get Repsol alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on REPYY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Repsol from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repsol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Repsol stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. Repsol has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.28. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.