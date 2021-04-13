Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.64. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PFSI. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.38.

PFSI stock opened at $58.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $70.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 16.36%.

In other news, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $2,513,767.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,795,205.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $59,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,166,474 shares of company stock valued at $72,939,758 and sold 280,679 shares valued at $17,538,210. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 192,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 23,902.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 71,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 70,752 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

