Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Issued By Oppenheimer

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for CME Group in a research report issued on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.54. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.38.

CME Group stock opened at $204.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $216.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 32,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,934,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 7,393.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

