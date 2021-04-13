Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated Decreased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note issued on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.17. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CSL. Longbow Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.29.

CSL opened at $172.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $173.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,139.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

