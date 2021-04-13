Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Cinemark stock opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.86. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in Cinemark by 1,456.4% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 7,212,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749,100 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 10,427.2% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,030,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,778,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,180,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,561,000 after acquiring an additional 250,525 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

