QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Hits New 12-Month High at $79.04

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.04 and last traded at $77.85, with a volume of 1803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.16.

Several brokerages have commented on QADA. TheStreet raised shares of QAD from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Sidoti downgraded QAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 476.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. QAD had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 1.08%. Equities analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of QAD by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in QAD by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QAD by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in QAD by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in QAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

