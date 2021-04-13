QAD (QADA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

QAD (NASDAQ: QADA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/8/2021 – QAD was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – QAD was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

3/31/2021 – QAD was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

3/25/2021 – QAD was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

2/18/2021 – QAD was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “QAD Inc. operates as a global provider of enterprise software applications, professional services and application support for manufacturing companies. The Company’s core product QAD Enterprise Applications is an integrated suite of software applications deployable in computer infrastructures, on demand and on premise deployment as well underlying databases, hardware platforms and operating systems. Solution suites offered are- QAD Standard Financials and QAD Enterprise Financials; QAD Customer Management; QAD Manufacturing suite; QAD Supply Chain; QAD Service and Support; QAD Enterprise Asset Management; QAD Transportation Management; QAD Analytics. Additionally, QAD also offer services for customer support; implementation; on demand and application management; migration and upgrade; and business consulting. Industries catered by the Company include automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, industrial products and life sciences. QAD Inc is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Shares of QAD stock opened at $76.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.36. QAD Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $78.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 476.03 and a beta of 1.32.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. On average, equities analysts predict that QAD Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in QAD in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in QAD in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in QAD in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in QAD by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in QAD by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

