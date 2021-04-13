QASH Price Down 11.6% Over Last Week (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One QASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, QASH has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. QASH has a market capitalization of $54.90 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00058305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00019887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00089624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.56 or 0.00647669 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00039318 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00032103 BTC.

About QASH

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

