Qbao 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $63,425.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last week, Qbao has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qbao has a market capitalization of $901,187.09 and $63,425.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000022 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qbao Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

