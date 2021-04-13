QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Update

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the March 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS QBIEY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 19,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,702. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.87. QBE Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $7.87.
QBE Insurance Group Company Profile
