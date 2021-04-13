QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Update

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the March 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS QBIEY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 19,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,702. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.87. QBE Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $7.87.

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks for personal, business, corporate, institutional, and multinational customers. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurances, as well as risk management solutions.

