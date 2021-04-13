Qcash (QC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $970.49 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 13th. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges. Qcash has a market capitalization of $67.94 million and approximately $970.49 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00064594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.00258637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $420.85 or 0.00668541 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,690.77 or 0.99586508 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.64 or 0.00909652 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00019905 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

