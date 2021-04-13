QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, February 19th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,212,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in QIAGEN by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,763 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in QIAGEN by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 948,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,409,000 after purchasing an additional 573,311 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QIAGEN by 2,750.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after purchasing an additional 358,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in QIAGEN by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 428,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,633,000 after purchasing an additional 292,071 shares in the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $51.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.14. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 63.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $571.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

