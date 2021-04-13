Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Rating Increased to Hold at Sberbank CIB

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sberbank CIB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Qiwi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Qiwi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Qiwi stock opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $677.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62. Qiwi has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $20.84.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The credit services provider reported $40.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $46.69 by ($6.37). Qiwi had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Qiwi will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Qiwi by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,268,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,364,000 after purchasing an additional 177,726 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Qiwi by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,193,000 after acquiring an additional 30,039 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Qiwi by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 332,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 46,105 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qiwi by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 143,273 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 250,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

