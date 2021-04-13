QLC Chain (QLC) Market Cap Achieves $27.01 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $27.01 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00066978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.41 or 0.00258470 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.19 or 0.00667787 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,671.34 or 0.99129191 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00022133 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $549.58 or 0.00869292 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

