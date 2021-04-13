QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 1,250.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS QSEP remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 217,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,671. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. QS Energy has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.10.
QS Energy Company Profile
