Qtum (QTUM) Market Cap Achieves $1.54 Billion

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $15.64 or 0.00024742 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $1.54 billion and approximately $814.88 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,316,376 coins and its circulating supply is 98,282,573 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

