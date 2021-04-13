QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.63 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will announce $7.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM reported sales of $5.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $31.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.52 billion to $32.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $33.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.05 billion to $36.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

QCOM opened at $137.44 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

