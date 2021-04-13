Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Quanta Services worth $15,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 612.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $63,881.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 7,570 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $655,259.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,316 shares in the company, valued at $11,539,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PWR stock opened at $93.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $94.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.04.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.