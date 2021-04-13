Quantum Solar Power Corp. (OTCMKTS:QSPW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Quantum Solar Power Corp. (OTCMKTS:QSPW) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 84.4% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QSPW traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,157. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05. Quantum Solar Power has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

About Quantum Solar Power

Quantum Solar Power Corp., a development stage company, develops and commercializes solar power technology in Canada. It is involved in the research, development, and marketing of solar power generation devices utilizing its Next Generation Device technology for photovoltaic devices that do not use silicon or other rare earth elements.

