Quantum Solar Power Corp. (OTCMKTS:QSPW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Quantum Solar Power Corp. (OTCMKTS:QSPW) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 84.4% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:QSPW traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,157. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05. Quantum Solar Power has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.15.
About Quantum Solar Power
Featured Story: Golden Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Solar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Solar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.