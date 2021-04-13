Quebecor to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quebecor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil anticipates that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.14 billion.

In other Quebecor news, Director Jean-François Pruneau sold 50,000 shares of Quebecor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.85, for a total transaction of C$1,792,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 247,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,872,875.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. This is an increase from Quebecor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

