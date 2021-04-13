Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, an increase of 616.5% from the March 15th total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 24,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $103,678.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,879 shares of company stock valued at $148,913. 21.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRHC. Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Resource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Quest Resource by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 62,795 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Quest Resource by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Quest Resource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Quest Resource from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

QRHC stock opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.18 million, a PE ratio of 98.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. Quest Resource has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.58.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.18 million. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Resource will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

