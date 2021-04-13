QuickSwap (QUICK) One Day Volume Tops $658,750.00

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $28.06 million and approximately $658,750.00 worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for about $175.67 or 0.00277359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00067565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.67 or 0.00263155 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $431.97 or 0.00682028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,230.99 or 0.99833571 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00021098 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.91 or 0.00865072 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

