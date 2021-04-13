Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.57

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and traded as low as $5.89. Qumu shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 88,380 shares traded.

QUMU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Qumu in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qumu in a research report on Sunday, March 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $108.18 million, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.72.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 million. Qumu had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Qumu Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Qumu news, Director Edward D. Horowitz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Qumu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qumu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Qumu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Qumu during the 4th quarter valued at $771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Company Profile (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

