QunQun Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.33 Million (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. QunQun has a market capitalization of $6.04 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QunQun has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00055699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00019529 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00084197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $395.19 or 0.00628182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00032451 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00037983 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars.

